Saugus and Hart battle ends in 1-1 draw 

Saugus girls’ soccer (2-0-1, 2-0-1) registered its first draw of the season in a 1-1 draw at home with Hart (1-1-2, 1-0-1) on Thursday.

The Centurions came out fired up and looked ready for their first win over Hart in two seasons.

Both teams would have some chances but stellar defense on both sides led to a scoreless first half.

Saugus would strike first and got on the board early in the second half. The Centurions drove the ball deep in Indians’ territory. Hart blocked a shot that just popped up.

Early in the second, Saugus had a shot blocked by Hart defenders, then the ball popped out and Saugus passed a second-chance effort into the corner for a 1-0 Saugus lead.

Anessa Bolanos had just enough space to drill the second-chance shot into the corner of the net.

Midway through the half, Hart junior Ariana Salvador dribbled the ball past three Saugus defenders and rocketed the equalizer into the top corner of the goal. Salvador’s goal was the first goal conceded this season by the Centurions, who have posted two consecutive clean sheets.

Saugus head coach Kai English still took pride in his squad’s defense.

“The team put in a great defensive performance today,” said English. “The effort from all the players on the field was excellent. They left it all on the field and earned the draw.”

The Indians won the possession battle but just couldn’t punch in the golden goal.

“Hart is incredible with some really great individuals,” said English. “You could see why they are favorites to win league.”

The Centurions will be in tournament action over the weekend before returning to league play on Thursday at Golden Valley at 3:15 p.m. Hart will return home on Thursday to host Castaic.