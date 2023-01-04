Bob Comer | A Hero in Our Midst

We really do have one! He is Kevin MacDonald. He is the director of Bella Vida, our senior center. What a blessing to all of us seniors. For instance, my wife and I take advantage of the $3.50 lunches in the beautiful dining room, which serves lunch most weekdays. The food is consistently good. The presentation is as a fine restaurant.

The staff, a combination of employees and volunteers, is amazing. Efficient, caring and really fun to be around. If you haven’t been there, do check it out.

Bob Comer

Valencia