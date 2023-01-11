Brian Richards | Open Borders!

Under President Joe Biden, more than 5 million people have come across what used to be our southern border. A country with no borders cannot be a country. Who in their right mind tolerates and wants this situation to occur?

Sex traffickers want an open border. Drug manufactures and dealers want an open border. Human smugglers who get paid billions to transit people to the border want an open border. And lastly and most importantly, Democrats want an open border. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have an open border. That’s great company you’re in, Democrats of America!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch