Castaic notches first league draw in 2-2 battle with Canyon 

Castaic Coyotes boys’ soccer registered the program’s first Foothill League draw on Tuesday in a 2-2 matchup at Canyon. The Coyotes (2-6-1, 0-3-1) controlled the first half as the Canyon Cowboys (3-3-1, 2-2-1) were sluggish in the first half.

Castaic went into the halftime break up 1-0 as Alexis Silva netted the opening goal. Fifteen minutes later, Coyote sophomore Ronnie Castruita scored to take a comfortable two-goal lead.

Canyon turned on the jets in the final 20 minutes of play to secure the tie. The team felt the pressure of potentially picking up its fourth loss in five games.

Cowboys junior Jacob Bertran cut the deficit to 2-1 with an unassisted strike. Canyon goal-machine Marlon Tadeo then fired in his seventh goal of the season to equalize on an assist from Gonzalo Carrera.

Tadeo has now scored in three straight games.

Castaic will look to build off Tuesday’s performance and fight for its first league win on Thursday when the team hosts Saugus at 3:15 p.m. Canyon will also be in league action at that same time as the Cowboys head to Hart.