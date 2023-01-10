Paul Butler | Break Bread to Talk Religion?

Re: Letters, Arthur Saginian, Jan 5.

Dear Arthur, how about we break some (Panera) bread and have some coffee together to discuss your questions about biblical Christianity? My email address is [email protected] if you’d like to meet up. If you’d rather not meet I do feel compelled to briefly respond to your questions and comments.

I don’t know whether you’re being sarcastic but the Ten Commandments are actually not a “cake walk.” Everyone falls short of these. We’ve all blasphemed, lied, dishonored our parents and been jealous of others. Most people haven’t murdered or committed adultery, but remember Jesus, to use your phrase, took it to another level when He said that if we’ve hated anyone it’s the same as murder; or looked lustfully on someone other than our spouse it’s the same as committing adultery.

The point of the Ten Commandments is to show our sinful nature and our desperate need for a Savior. By repenting of sin and believing in Jesus as Lord, we can be forgiven of the debt we owe against these Ten Commandments — thus escaping eternal separation in a real place called hell and instead enjoy eternity with God in heaven.

I don’t wear a cross around my neck and in fact, you’ll find most Protestant Christians don’t, either — Jesus came off the cross and so there’s no need for us to wear a pendant that puts Him back on there, figuratively.

You’re right, you don’t need to go to church to be a Christian but the Bible does tell us not to “forsake the gathering,” which implies we should gather to worship God and encourage each other. As our pastor says: “You don’t have to go home every night to be married but it’s a good indication of who you love.”

All that to say, how about a bagel and some coffee? I’ll even pay.

Paul Butler

Santa Clarita