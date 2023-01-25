Richard Myers | Too Much Plastic Surgery

I just don’t understand it and I’m wondering if it bothers many of your readers as much as it bothers me. I’m talking about all the many women who, for no apparent reason, have surgery to change the shape of their lips, especially the upper lip.

I’m talking about women with lovely lips who have the surgery and look worse for it. Singer Dolly Parton is a perfect example. Lovely lips before surgery.

Who is talking these women into doing this to themselves? I could understand it if a woman had some real problem with her lips, but I’m talking about women who have lovely lips until they make the mistake of trying to change them. And you know, it’s always obvious. One look and you know they have been altered. Why?

Is there some salesman out there promoting altered lips? If so, he’s doing a hell of a good job.

I just hate to see what these ladies are doing to themselves.

Richard Myers

Valencia