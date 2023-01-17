Rick Barker | Excuse Me?

In re: Gary Morrison, “Understanding the Levels of Power,” letters, Jan. 14.

Excuse me, sir, but my article was 100% legally and constitutionally correct since any and all California ballot measures, including the most recent Proposition 1, can be altered or removed by any of the means I laid out in my article.

Mr. Arthur Saginian stated, and I quote: “The intent is simply to reaffirm (and ‘cement’) the right to abortion in California.”

Had he simply stated to reaffirm I would have had no problem… it was his inclusion of the word “cement” that I took exception to, since, as I stated, there is no provision under our form of government to “cement” anything where it cannot be modified or completely removed by the Legislature, the voters or the courts.

Rick Barker

Valencia