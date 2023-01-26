Rick Barker | Finding Common Ground

In re: Gary Morrison, “Shall We Find Common Ground?” letters, Dec. 1.

Mr. Morrison, if you had taken the time to actually read my letter, you would see that you and I already have an area where we have found common ground in principle even though we may disagree on what we as lay people consider to be “unconstitutional,” but even though, while many lament this fact, only the U.S. Supreme Court has the authority to decide what is or is not constitutional in our constitutional republic.

We lay people voice our OPINIONS and as I have pointed out before, “opinions” are like a certain body orifice, as all of us have one!

Rick Barker

Valencia