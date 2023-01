Elections have consequences. Like him or not, the world was safer and the U.S. was energy-independent under Donald Trump. The price of crude was low. Russia couldn’t afford to invade anyone and didn’t dare try. Then Joe Biden’s feckless economic, energy and foreign policies brought us high gasoline and natural gas prices, runaway spending, inflation, and a war in Ukraine that has cost hundreds of billions of dollars and tens of thousands of lives.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita