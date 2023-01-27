SCAA sponsors Spring Art Festival & Sale

News release

On Sunday, April 30, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.

Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the public’s viewing enjoyment. All art will be offered for sale, which helps fund scholarships for promising high school art students. The club also presents other educational art opportunities.

SCAA has served the Santa Clarita Valley artists since 1989. For additional details call 661-252-7639 or visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.