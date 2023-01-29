Should I Get a Second Opinion?

Have you ever questioned the opinion of a dentist or healthcare provider? Maybe something didn’t feel right about the options you were being presented? If these feelings resonate with you then a second opinion or consultation is probably what you should be looking for. It’s already very difficult to trust someone with your personal health, and as a patient, you should always feel comfortable with your dentist. The patient-doctor relationship is one of the most open, important, and potentially long lasting relationships that most people will have.

It may seem difficult to take the first step but here is a short list of what to do:

1. Obtain your X-rays and pertinent health care information. Digital records are recommended.

2. Write down your questions and concerns.

3. Find a 5-star dentist near you and schedule an appointment.

When you arrive at your appointment, be as transparent as possible. When building a new relationship with a dentist, explain your concerns clearly and calmly. Always have an open discussion with your dentist by addressing and acknowledging your concerns.