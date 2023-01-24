Southern Section releases All-CIF football teams 

Golden Valley senior Malachi Beacham named co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division 7

The 2022 high school football season ended nearly two months ago, and the CIF-Southern Section has put its final stamp on it by releasing the All-CIF teams.

Golden Valley, after reaching the Division 7 championship game, saw senior Malachi Beacham named the co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Laguna Hills senior Travis Randolph. The Grizzlies and Hawks met in that final, with the Hawks winning narrowly, 28-27.

The Grizzlies got six more selections, the most of any team from the Santa Clarita Valley. Also named were seniors Ajani Smith, Chris Melkonian, Nicolas Curry, Dallas Landry, Antonio Brown and Casey Jimenez.

In Division 3, West Ranch garnered two selections with seniors Ryan Staub and Chaz Hilst.

West Ranch Wildcats wide receiver Chaz Hilst (12) catches a pass during the second quarter of the CIF Southern Section division three quarterfinal between the Wildcats and the Upland Scots at Paul A. Priesz Stadium in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Two Division 4 teams had players recognized, those being Saugus senior Dario Sandoval and Valencia junior Reid Farrell.

Hart had one selection in Division 7 in junior Shawn Irwin.

Hart wide receiver Shawn Irwin (4) makes a catch and runs for extra yards against Canyon defender Eric Thomas (13) at Canyon on Friday, 101422. Dan Watson/The Signal

The full teams from the CIF-Southern Section can be viewed at tinyurl.com/dmz26b5b.