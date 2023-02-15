Arthur Saginian | Why Proposition 1 Was Different

Re: Rick Barker, “Constitutional Law 101,” letters, Jan. 8.

I don’t think Rick Barker understands what Proposition 1 did. Proposition 1 WAS different from any other proposition. It wasn’t a new law. It amended our state’s Constitution. The only way to get rid of it is to have the Constitution amended again. Soooo…the right to an abortion is indeed now “cemented” into our state’s set of rights by being explicitly stated as such in the Constitution of the state of California, and that right is now “immune” to anything but another amendment to the Constitution (I’m getting dizzy from going in circles).

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita