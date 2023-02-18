Canyons Promise accepting applications

News release

The College of the Canyons “Canyons Promise” program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2023-24 academic year.

The last day of the 2023-24 sign-up period is Monday, May 1.

“The Canyons Promise program continues to enhance the college experience for first-time students at COC,” Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at the college, said in a prepared statement. “We highly urge students to apply to the program as soon as possible in order to ensure they meet the program’s deadlines.”

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident (or Assembly Bill 540-eligible student) and a first-time college student.

As a first step, students must submit a fall 2023 application as a first-time student. Upon completion, applicants will receive a link to the Canyons Promise sign-up form via email.

After signing up for Canyons Promise, students must complete all items found on the new student checklist, including the completion of a 2023-24 FAFSA or California Dream Act application, by May 1. Late submissions will not be considered. Students can be expected to be notified of their admission to the program after the May 1 deadline.

Students accepted into the program must attend a Canyons Promise New Student Session offered over the summer and will have requirements to meet for the fall semester.

In addition to covering the cost of tuition, the program provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling to ensure they remain on their academic path. It also leverages the many resources available to students across the college to promote student success.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program provides increased opportunities for first-time college students who plan to attend full-time. Unit requirements may be different for students receiving services through the Academic Accommodations Center (formerly, Disabled Students Programs & Services).

The program helps students to achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees during their first year of study. Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Promise benefits extended to their second year.

To date, the program has helped its 4,053 students save more than $3.3 million in tuition and fees. Students in the program have consistently outperformed their COC counterparts by consistently completing a high number of units and earning a higher grade-point average in their first semester, and have persisted at a higher rate from semester to semester and year to year, according to a statement issued by the college.

For more information about Canyons Promise and to sign up, visit the program’s webpage. www.canyons.edu/studentservices/enrollmentservices/canyonspromise.