Jim Blumel | Getting the Government We Deserve?

A basic tenet of economics is the law of supply and demand. Our outrageous gas bills are the result of a shortage of natural gas at a time of peak demand. Why is there a shortage? After all, California has more natural gas in the ground than anywhere else in the country. So why in the world are we buying gas from other states at high rates? Why not use the natural resources the Earth provides in our own state?

The politicians who run our state are responsible for the shortage and the unbearable prices. The governor has waged war on fossil fuels. Government officials I’ve contacted, as well as SoCal Gas representatives, say, “Lower your thermostat, use cold water in your laundry, turn down your water heater and don’t use your gas fireplace or barbecue.” They make it seem like it’s our fault. It’s not our fault, it’s theirs, and as a result many Californians are suffering through cold nights and high gas bills.

So why do we keep reelecting the same people?

Jim Blumel

Newhall