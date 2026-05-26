Arthur Saginian | This Is Communal Unity?

I’m assuming that Brian McMahon was referring to the “No Kings” protest in his letter (April 7) wherein he was apparently brought to tears by what he described as a deep sense of communal unity in the Santa Clarita Valley. Well, I’m not impressed. I can produce communal unity on a scale that would make Mr. McMahon’s head spin if I offered a free six-pack of ice-cold beer to the first 50,000 people to show up to a gathering billed as an event in “support” of kings.

As for “kings” … give me a break. But if we really did have one, I am certain people like Mr. McMahon would have been rounded up by federal shock troops, hauled away in railway cars, charged with high treason, and sentenced to re-education centers, forced labor camps, or death by public hanging.

But did any of that happen? No, this was not a public protest against kings. This was a public block party, an excuse for some aging Vietnam-era hippies — as well as some juvenile wannabees — to relive their 1960s heydays minus Janis Joplin and LSD. It made them feel alive again. Whoopee!

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita