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Arthur Saginian | This Is Communal Unity?

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I’m assuming that Brian McMahon was referring to the “No Kings” protest in his letter (April 7) wherein he was apparently brought to tears by what he described as a deep sense of communal unity in the Santa Clarita Valley. Well, I’m not impressed. I can produce communal unity on a scale that would make Mr. McMahon’s head spin if I offered a free six-pack of ice-cold beer to the first 50,000 people to show up to a gathering billed as an event in “support” of kings.

As for “kings” … give me a break. But if we really did have one, I am certain people like Mr. McMahon would have been rounded up by federal shock troops, hauled away in railway cars, charged with high treason, and sentenced to re-education centers, forced labor camps, or death by public hanging. 

But did any of that happen? No, this was not a public protest against kings. This was a public block party, an excuse for some aging Vietnam-era hippies — as well as some juvenile wannabees — to relive their 1960s heydays minus Janis Joplin and LSD. It made them feel alive again. Whoopee!

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita

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