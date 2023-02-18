Mary Martin | With Faith, There Is Hope

Re: Letters, “America’s Spiritual Negligence,” by Bill Creitz, Feb. 15.

Thank you so much for printing this letter from Bill Creitz. I will join him in praying for our country and our town. I pray that other readers of his letter will do the same. “United we stand, divided we fall.”

As a preacher recently said in a Sunday sermon “It’s time to bring God back to our schools.” We are all human and do make mistakes. The only hope we have is to pray for “God’s redemptive power, grace and compassion.” With faith, there is hope. Anything is possible if one is willing to recognize their talents and pull themselves up by the bootstraps. Praying for guidance is beneficial at all levels. Prayers are answered and doors are opened.

Mary Martin

Canyon Country