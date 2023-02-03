Thomas Oatway | A Suggestion for the Border Crisis

It seems that no member of Congress or the Joe Biden Administration has an idea on how to resolve the border crisis. Thousands of migrants are poised to enter the U.S. after the Title 42 policy ends. I would like to offer a suggestion: 1). Keep Title 42 only if needed for public health purposes; 2) Add another “Title” policy that effectively limits the numbers of migrants who can enter based on how many can be accommodated and processed. If that number is exceeded, collect the migrants and put them on buses and airplanes to return to their country of origin.

The policy currently in place allows migrants to request amnesty, and they are given a date and place to return for a hearing. That might be five years in advance. That is ridiculous. In the meantime, they sit in inadequate temporary housing or on the streets of border cities. We are past the limit of how many can be effectively accommodated. The new policy has to be consistent with a realistic number. It is past time for Congress and the federal government to work together on an emergency solution. This is not a political issue. It is a state of emergency issue.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia