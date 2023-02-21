Three local Matadors return home for WCHC playoffs 

The California State University, Northridge, ice hockey season ended on Feb. 9 after a loss to the second-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes in the West Coast Hockey Conference playoffs.

The seventh-seeded CSUN won five straight games before losing to Grand Canyon, 7-4, at the Cube, in the second round of the postseason.

The Matadors blasted Santa Clara, 16-3, in the opening round of the WCHC playoffs at the Cube after splitting regular season games with the Broncos.

The Northridge roster featured three local athletes this season: goalkeeper Ethan Murphy, defender Dylan Durrell and forward Christian Parks.

CSUN striker Christian Parks gets hit against the glass during the first period of a tournament game against Santa Clara at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Parks finished with 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points, putting the senior in the top three of the all three categories among the team.

Murphy led the team from the goal, finishing with 278 saves on a .858% save percentage, while Durrell was a key part of the Matador defense.

The three SCV products were key to CSUN’s perfect record in league play.

CSUN forward Ryan Latz (7) competes with a Santa Clara player during the first period of a tournament game against Santa Clara at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

CSUN goalie Jonathan Manuel (33) dives to save a goal attempt in the first period of a tournament game against Santa Clara at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal