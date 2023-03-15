Foothill League releases basketball All-League selections 

The Foothill League has released its 2022-23 All-League selections for boys’ and girls’ basketball, with some familiar faces on top.
Boys’ Player of the Year – Andrew Meadow, senior, West Ranch
Girls’ Co-Player of the Year – Aaliyah Garcia, senior, Canyon
Girls’ Co-Player of the Year – Laney Grider, senior, Hart
Meadow was yet again the catalyst for West Ranch’s success this season and earned his second straight Player of the Year award. The Wildcats finished 29-3 with their third straight undefeated season in league play. The Boise State commit was vital to the team winning the Foothill League, Tarkanian Classic and some tough Open Division playoff matchups.
Garcia finished the season averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals a game. The point guard is now the back-to-back Co-Player of the Year and was vital to the team reaching the CIF quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
Grider led the way on a Hart team full of collegiate talent. The Master’s University commit finished her senior season with 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals a game throughout Hart’s long 34-game season.
Heritage League Player of the Year – Emma Schaaf, junior, Trinity
Schaaf was a double-double machine for the Knights this season. The forward’s well-rounded game helped lift Trinity to another playoff run, where Schaaf averaged 23 points and 13.6 rebounds a game.
Boys’ First Team
- Lincoln Phillips, senior, Canyon
- Max Tengan, senior, Saugus
- Bryce Bedgood, junior, Valencia
- Mikah Ballew, senior, Valencia
- Jaqari Miles, senior, West Ranch
- Jazz Gardner, senior West Ranch
Phillips did it all for Canyon, whether it was scoring, passing, spotting up, or buckling down on defense.
Bedgood and Ballew were a dynamic one-two punch all year. Bedgood averaged a towering double-double throughout the playoffs and will likely be named CIF Player of the Year, while Ballew added strong scoring all over the court with some sneaky passing and rebounding skills.
Tengan was key for Saugus’ success this year. The point guard’s addition to the team over the summer boosted expectations and landed the team in the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
On the top of big summer additions, no one checks that box more than Gardner. The 7-footer was a monster in the paint for the Wildcats while Miles was one of the premiere threats from behind the arc.
Girls’ First Team
- Jade Sims, senior, Canyon
- Jose Regez, junior, Canyon
- Morgan Mack, sophomore, Hart
- Elyse Mitchell, senior, Hart
- Destiny Onovo, junior, Saugus
- Libby Oxciano, junior, Valencia
Sims led the Cowboys in scoring and gave it all for her team. Whenever the team needed a big rebound or steal, Sims was there. Regez really came into her own in her junior season. Regez was one of the better shooters in the Foothill League and showed off some nice defense and handles.
Mack also took a big leap in her sophomore season. The guard came alive with a strong all-around game that helped Hart reach a league championship and CIF Finals appearance. Mitchell was one the biggest interior forces in the area but also added a solid shot from behind the arc.
Onovo was one of the fiercest rebounders and averaged just under a double-double with rebounds and points in league play. Onovo’s work in the paint was vital to Saugus’ 14 wins.
Oxciano did it all for Valencia as the team doubled its win total from last season. The junior led the team in scoring, assists and steals.
Boys’ Second Team
- Carson Rodi, senior, Canyon
- Elias Bookhart, senior, Hart
- Justin Perez, junior, Saugus
- Kai Davis, senior, Valencia
- Isaiah Fields, senior, West Ranch
- Darrell Morris III, junior, West Ranch
Girls’ Second Team
- Koko Booker, junior, Canyon
- Kat Garcia, senior, Canyon
- Alyssa Taufaasau, junior, Golden Valley
- Vanessa Zavala, senior, Hart
- Kristen Kai, senior, Saugus
- Cara McKell, freshman, Valencia
Boys’ Honorable Mention
- Tyler Best, senior, Canyon
- Sean Deme, senior, Castaic,
- Andrew Ezenwa, senior, Golden Valley
- Deven Strong, junior, Hart
- Peter Burton, junior, Saugus
- Jacob Michel-Zavala, junior, Valencia
- James Evans, junior, West Ranch
Girls’ Honorable Mention
- Brielle Miller, senior, Canyon
- Amelia Carson, freshman, Castaic
- Chelsea Chavarria-Alvarez, senior, Golden Valley
- Arleigh Eav, junior, Hart
- EvaMarie Rios, freshman, Saugus
- Peyton Motoyasu, senior, Valencia
- Alissa Saridin, senior, West Ranch
Local Heritage League athletes honored
Boys’ First Team
- Bram Yoo, senior, Trinity
- Cy Mitchell, sophomore, SCCS
- Rylan Starr, junior, SCCS
Girls’ First Team
- Lily Caddow, senior, Trinity
- Iris Weber, junior, Trinity
- Ella Stepan, senior, Trinity
Boys’ Second Team
- Gabe Chavez, senior, Trinity
- Lucas Spring, junior, Trinity
- Evan Ok, sophomore, SCCS
- Emmanuel Yarborough, senior, SCCS
Girls’ Second Team
- Malia Duarte, senior, Trinity
- Jiana Valestin, junior, Trinity
- Sabrina Banke, junior, SCCS