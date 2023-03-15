Foothill League releases basketball All-League selections 

The Foothill League has released its 2022-23 All-League selections for boys’ and girls’ basketball, with some familiar faces on top.



Boys’ Player of the Year – Andrew Meadow, senior, West Ranch

Girls’ Co-Player of the Year – Aaliyah Garcia, senior, Canyon

Girls’ Co-Player of the Year – Laney Grider, senior, Hart



Meadow was yet again the catalyst for West Ranch’s success this season and earned his second straight Player of the Year award. The Wildcats finished 29-3 with their third straight undefeated season in league play. The Boise State commit was vital to the team winning the Foothill League, Tarkanian Classic and some tough Open Division playoff matchups.

West Ranch forward Andrew Meadow (13) yells as he flushes a two-handed dunk in the second quarter of a non-league game against Grant High School at the West Ranch High School gymnasium in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. West Ranch defeated Grant 68-31. Chris Torres/The Signal

Garcia finished the season averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals a game. The point guard is now the back-to-back Co-Player of the Year and was vital to the team reaching the CIF quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Grider led the way on a Hart team full of collegiate talent. The Master’s University commit finished her senior season with 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals a game throughout Hart’s long 34-game season.

Heritage League Player of the Year – Emma Schaaf, junior, Trinity

Schaaf was a double-double machine for the Knights this season. The forward’s well-rounded game helped lift Trinity to another playoff run, where Schaaf averaged 23 points and 13.6 rebounds a game.

Boys’ First Team

Lincoln Phillips, senior, Canyon

Max Tengan, senior, Saugus

Bryce Bedgood, junior, Valencia

Mikah Ballew, senior, Valencia

Jaqari Miles, senior, West Ranch

Jazz Gardner, senior West Ranch

Phillips did it all for Canyon, whether it was scoring, passing, spotting up, or buckling down on defense.

Bedgood and Ballew were a dynamic one-two punch all year. Bedgood averaged a towering double-double throughout the playoffs and will likely be named CIF Player of the Year, while Ballew added strong scoring all over the court with some sneaky passing and rebounding skills.

Tengan was key for Saugus’ success this year. The point guard’s addition to the team over the summer boosted expectations and landed the team in the playoffs for the seventh straight year.

Saugus guard Max Tengan (1) brings up the ball in the second quarter of a Foothill league game at Canyon High School on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Saugus won 50-46 to close out their regular season. Chris Torres/The Signal

On the top of big summer additions, no one checks that box more than Gardner. The 7-footer was a monster in the paint for the Wildcats while Miles was one of the premiere threats from behind the arc.

Girls’ First Team

Jade Sims, senior, Canyon

Jose Regez, junior, Canyon

Morgan Mack, sophomore, Hart

Elyse Mitchell, senior, Hart

Destiny Onovo, junior, Saugus

Libby Oxciano, junior, Valencia



Sims led the Cowboys in scoring and gave it all for her team. Whenever the team needed a big rebound or steal, Sims was there. Regez really came into her own in her junior season. Regez was one of the better shooters in the Foothill League and showed off some nice defense and handles.

Mack also took a big leap in her sophomore season. The guard came alive with a strong all-around game that helped Hart reach a league championship and CIF Finals appearance. Mitchell was one the biggest interior forces in the area but also added a solid shot from behind the arc.

Onovo was one of the fiercest rebounders and averaged just under a double-double with rebounds and points in league play. Onovo’s work in the paint was vital to Saugus’ 14 wins.

Saugus forward Destiny Onovo (22) goes up for a lay up in the fourth quarter of a Foothill league game at Canyon High School on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Canyon won 58-45 and clinched the Foothill league title. Chris Torres/The Signal

Oxciano did it all for Valencia as the team doubled its win total from last season. The junior led the team in scoring, assists and steals.



Boys’ Second Team

Carson Rodi, senior, Canyon

Elias Bookhart, senior, Hart

Justin Perez, junior, Saugus

Kai Davis, senior, Valencia

Isaiah Fields, senior, West Ranch

Darrell Morris III, junior, West Ranch

Canyon defenders Carson Rodi (10) and Eric Kubel (21) go after the ball against Elias Bookhart (4) of Hart as he goes in to shoot at Canyon High on Tuesday, 013123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Girls’ Second Team

Koko Booker, junior, Canyon

Kat Garcia, senior, Canyon

Alyssa Taufaasau, junior, Golden Valley

Vanessa Zavala, senior, Hart

Kristen Kai, senior, Saugus

Cara McKell, freshman, Valencia





Valencia guard Cara McKell (32) goes up for a lay up in the third quarter of a Foothill League game against Golden Valley at Valencia High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Valencia won 53-21. Chris Torres/The Signal

Boys’ Honorable Mention

Tyler Best, senior, Canyon

Sean Deme, senior, Castaic,

Andrew Ezenwa, senior, Golden Valley

Deven Strong, junior, Hart

Peter Burton, junior, Saugus

Jacob Michel-Zavala, junior, Valencia

James Evans, junior, West Ranch

Tyler Miller (24) of Canyon drives past Castaic defender Sean Deme (15) at Castaic High on Friday, 012723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Girls’ Honorable Mention

Brielle Miller, senior, Canyon

Amelia Carson, freshman, Castaic

Chelsea Chavarria-Alvarez, senior, Golden Valley

Arleigh Eav, junior, Hart

EvaMarie Rios, freshman, Saugus

Peyton Motoyasu, senior, Valencia

Alissa Saridin, senior, West Ranch

Arleigh Eav (2) of Hart drives against Bonita High defender Naomi Acuna (3) at Hart High on Saturday, 021123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Local Heritage League athletes honored

Boys’ First Team

Bram Yoo, senior, Trinity

Cy Mitchell, sophomore, SCCS

Rylan Starr, junior, SCCS



Santa Clarita Christian guard Cy Mitchell (0) dribbles around Trinity guard Bram Yoo (14) during a Heritage league game at Newhall Church of the Nazarene on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. SCCS defeated Trinity 68-65. Chris Torres/The Signal

Girls’ First Team

Lily Caddow, senior, Trinity

Iris Weber, junior, Trinity

Ella Stepan, senior, Trinity



Trinity Classical Academy’ s Lily Caddow (13) shoots in a game earlier this season. Dan Watson/The Signal

Boys’ Second Team

Gabe Chavez, senior, Trinity

Lucas Spring, junior, Trinity

Evan Ok, sophomore, SCCS

Emmanuel Yarborough, senior, SCCS

Girls’ Second Team