Hart and Saugus swim split wins  

A competitive day in the pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center saw the Hart Indians girls’ swim team and Saugus Centurion boys’ team take home wins on Wednesday.

The Hart girls won a tight battle 92-84, while the Saugus boys won 99-78.

Hart’s girls won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3 minute and 42.57 second finish. Lilly Dormans, Caitlin Brown, Anna Brill and Ally Yokoyama were exceptional in the pool all day, winning the 400 relay as a team, while three of them won two events individually.

Caitlin Brown of Hart swims the 100 Freestyle against Saugus on Wednesday, 031523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dormans won the girls’ 200- and 500-yard freestyle races comfortably. She finished the 200 in 1:56.83 minutes and the 500 in 5:11.43.

Brown also picked up a pair of wins with first-place finishes in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. Brown finished the 100 in 53.21 seconds and just beat out Saugus’ Sydney Jackson in the 50 with a 24.56 second finish.

Aly Yokoyama of Hart swims the 100 Backstroke against Saugus on Wednesday, 031523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Yokoyama won the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:10.33 finish, just beating out Brill by a hair, who finished at 2:10.34. Yokoyama also won the 100-yard backstroke in 58.39 seconds.

For Saugus, Ohio State commit Bella Fisco won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke, while also helping her team win the 200-yard medley relay.

Bella Fisco of Saugus swims the 100 Breaststroke against Hart on Wednesday, 031523. Dan Watson/The Signal

On the boys’ side, a trio of Centurions also picked up win after win.

Hunter Habeger, Marcus Walker and Logan Divine led the Centurions with a pair of individual wins and two team wins in the 200 freestyle and medley relays.

Habeger won the 50- and 500-yard freestyle comfortably with finishes of 23.75 seconds and 5:12.82 minutes, respectively.

Hunter Habeger of Saugus swims the 500 Freestyle against Hart on Wednesday, 031523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Walker picked up individual wins with solid marks in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle. Walker is nearing a CIF-qualifying time with his 50.86 second finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

“Overall, it was a great meet,” said Saugus head coach Krista Botton via email. “It is always fun to swim against Hart because their team is so strong. It helps bring out the best in our swimmers at Saugus. We had a good percentage of swims that were best times by the athletes, which is always our focus in the pool.”

Jack Menz of Saugus swims the 100 Backstroke against Hart on Wednesday, 031523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Divine won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:53.65 minutes before taking the 100-yard butterfly in 55.12 seconds.

Both teams return to the SCAC next week as Hart will take on Castaic on Tuesday while Golden Valley will face Saugus on Wednesday. Both meets are slated for 3 p.m.