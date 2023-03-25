Herrick to receive Hall of Fame honors

News release

Recently retired College of the Canyons women’s basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made at the organization’s annual meeting earlier this month with induction scheduled for spring 2024.

Herrick’s 30-year career at the college included 16 Western State Conference, South Division Championships (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018) in 29 seasons. Canyons did not compete during the 2020-21 year due to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He left the program in June 2022 boasting a career record of 611-288, good for a .680 winning percentage. Herrick’s teams also qualified for the CCCAA Southern California Regional Postseason in 24 seasons, including a run of 21 straight appearances from 1994 to 2014.

Herrick was named the WSC, South Coach of the Year on 10 occasions. Along the way his players have earned 27 All-State selections, 12 Conference Player of the Year Awards and one State Player of the Year award.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for the hard work and the commitment that goes with being a coach, especially when it’s by your peers,” said Herrick.

“My original intention when I took over the program in 1992 was to successfully compete with the state’s best programs,” he said. “I believe we accomplished that and more by building our program into one of the state’s very best.

“Any honors that I may receive as a result of that,” added Herrick, “I share with the many players I was fortunate enough to coach.”

In 1997, Herrick guided the Lady Cougars all the way to the state championship game, eventually finishing runner-up to Ventura College. That team, along with the program’s longtime assistant coach Harlan Perlman, are both slated for induction at the upcoming COC Athletic Hall of Fame event on Wednesday.

Perlman, who died in November 2022, was inducted into the CCCWBCA Hall of Fame as part of last year’s class, becoming the first assistant coach to be selected by the organization’s Hall of Fame committee. He and Herrick coached together for a combined 32 seasons at Hart High School and COC.

“I will always be thankful and appreciative of College of the Canyons for giving me this opportunity and allowing me the freedom to build our program over the past 30 years,” said Herrick upon his retirement last summer. “We accomplished a lot.”