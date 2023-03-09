New youth water polo club launches in SCV

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

A new water polo club, the Santa Clarita Valley Waves, has formed to bring water polo to youth ages 7 to 18, of all ability levels.

“Our goal for our program is to bring water polo to the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Tony Brown, director of the SCV Water Polo Club. They began in-water training in November and are looking to expand their youth program.

The club, which operates out of the Castaic Aquatic Center, is partnered with Los Angeles County.

“We hope to turn this into a high school sport,” said Paul Apolinario, one of the coaches.

Water polo is not very well-known in Santa Clarita, and the SCVWPC has high hopes in expanding knowledge about the sport, and its teams, club leaders said.

The club is “affordable and accessible with practices twice a week,” said Brown. He added that they are “looking for more kids to join” so they can have different divisions.

Apolinario said that when athletes of various sports participate in water polo, “their skillset becomes transferable” and that in the club they teach their students “teamwork and how to work hard.”

Brown added that “it is the perfect time to roll into the spring session, beginner or not.”

More information is available on the club’s website, www.scvwaterpolo.com.