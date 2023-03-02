Rick Barker | Disingenuousness

In re: Chris Anstead, “Unfair Criticism of Military Spending ,” letters, Jan. 31.

Based on his background and current position as mayor of the city of Agoura Hills, Mr. Anstead makes it very clear that he is being very disingenuous about Rep. Mike Garcia based on nothing but his liberal political beliefs.

A person with Mr. Anstead’s obvious intelligence and political awareness knows very well that a bill as voluminous as the 2,465-page $3.5 trillion H.R. 5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, 117th Congress (2021-2022), is crammed with fat for pet liberal Democrat programs that have absolutely nothing to do with the very deceiving title of the bill.

If a California ballot proposition was put forth to clean up the beaches and forests in California and buried in the language of the bill it stated the city of Agoura Hills would be become the site of a new government housing project for all of California’s homeless population, how do you think Mayor Anstead would vote on it? And when he voted NO, how would he feel when people slammed him for being against clean beaches and forests as well as being against the homeless?

Rick Barker

Valencia