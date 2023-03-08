SCV alum breaks Long Beach throwing record 

Golden Valley’s Terraine “T.J.” Wiggins is photographed while warming up to do some discus throw training at the athletic fields in Golden Valley High School on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Wiggins, who broke the Foothill League discus throw record this past year, has committed to Long Beach State University as a member on the track and field team on a full scholarship. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

It didn’t take long for Golden Valley alumnus TJ Wiggins to etch his name in the Long Beach State record books. 

Wiggins broke the freshman discus record on his first official throw as a collegiate athlete at the Beach Opener over the weekend. The freshman took a few more attempts and extended his own record to 56.39 meters. 

“It felt amazing,” Wiggins said in a phone interview. “After the first throw that was 55 meters, right after I let go I had no reaction because I felt like it wasn’t that good. The second throw, however, I knew as soon as it left my hand that I did something huge.” 

Wiggins cracked numerous records as a senior with the Grizzlies, capped off by his Foothill League record throw of 198 feet and 11 inches. The now-Long Beach Shark thrower will be able to expand his accolades into the NCAA record books. 

The freshman was nervous going into his first meet as a collegiate thrower but once he stepped into the circle, he felt in the zone. The Golden Valley alum’s throw was a team-best for the meet and placed Wiggins in second overall. 

Wiggins was excited to break the record but is still looking ahead and preparing for what’s next. 

“My next goal is to continue to build on this,” Wiggins said. “(The throw of) 56.39 meters is a big mark but the season is far from over. I’d like to see myself go to nationals and hopefully beat my coach’s personal record.” 

Wiggins will look to keep bumping up the freshman record all season, with his next opportunity coming this weekend when Beach heads to Fullerton for the Ben Brown Invitational. 

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected] Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS