Arthur Saginian | Living the EU Dream?

Gerald Staack (letters, Jan. 20), please meet Gary Horton, Jonathan Kraut, Lois Eisenberg, and all of the other socialist “solvers of humanity’s problems.” So, an American union, fashioned after the European Union, is going to solve our immigration problems, is it? Would this be like NAFTA “Plus”?

Let’s start by asking Great Britain why it is no longer part of the EU, and if countries like Germany really enjoy being part of the minority of producers who carry the weight of far lesser producers. I lived in Germany for a year and saw firsthand just how much they “love” their neighbors. They don’t, and they’re resentful as well.

Don’t be so impressed with what western European countries have cobbled together. They did it largely out of fear of their neighbors to the east, but the only countries that like it are those that are getting benefits from those who produce. Sound familiar? I predict the EU will eventually collapse under the weight of its own costs, much the way the Soviet Union collapsed. It won’t happen tomorrow, but it will happen. It took 75 years for the Soviet Union to fall apart, so be patient.

Why? Because it’s wrong by its very nature and intent. What I don’t understand is just how many times people have to “blow up the lab” before you finally realize that certain experiments don’t work. Your “dreams” are someone else’s nightmare.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita