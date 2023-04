The 2023 Bloom Fest was held earlier this month at Central Park in Saugus. The event featured more than 150 vendors, crafters and artisans, along with entertainment provided by Rebel Heart, a local country band. Attendees were able to shop, participate in line dancing or simply enjoy the ambience, entertainment and food trucks.

Country tribute band, Rebel Heart, performs on stage during the Bloom Fest event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/the Signal

