California State Parks are Home to History

By Michele E. Buttelman

California State Parks are the home of 29 National Historic Landmarks, significant historic places designated by the United States Secretary of the Interior because of their value to the heritage of the United States. See the entire list at www.parks.ca.gov/29394.

Asilomar, Asilomar State Beach

800 Asilomar Ave.,

Pacific Grove, CA 93950

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=566

Asilomar designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987 for the significant role it played in work of the YWCA and as an outstanding example of master architect Julia Morgan’s work. Born in San Francisco, Morgan was the first female architect to be licensed in California.

Old Sacramento is a 28-acre National Historic Landmark District and State Historic Park with historic buildings including the 1849 Eagle Theater; the 1853 B. F. Hastings Building, once home to the California Supreme Court and the 1855 Big Four Building. Photo Visit California.

Big Four House, Old Sacramento State Historic Park

I Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=497

Designated a National Historic Landmark on July 4, 1961, the “Big Four House,” the birthplace of the Central Pacific RR, was relocated in 1967 to the north side of I street between Front and Second Streets to preserve this important piece of railroading history.

Bodie is a ghost town in the Bodie Hills east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bodie, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961 for its significance as the finest example of a genuine mining “ghost town.” Photo Visit California.

Bodie State Historic Park

CA-270,

Bridgeport, CA 93517

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=509

Bodie, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961 for its significance as the finest example of a genuine mining “ghost town.”

Casa de Estudillo, Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

4000 Mason St.,

San Diego, CA 92110

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=28012

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970 for its significance as one of the oldest, finest examples of a Spanish-Mexican one-story town house in California. It was constructed between 1827-1829 in San Diego.

Coloma, Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park

310 Back St.,

Coloma, CA 95613

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=484

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961, Coloma grew around Sutter’s Mill, the site of the gold discovery that began the greatest series of gold strikes on the North American continent.

Columbia State Historic Park

22708 Broadway St.,

Columbia, CA 95310

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=552

One of the best-preserved gold rush mining towns in the Sierras and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961. Gold was discovered March 27, 1850 and a mining camp with over a thousand prospectors was established. At one time Columbia was the second largest city in California.

Commander’s House, Fort Ross State Historic Park

19005 Coast Highway,

Jenner, CA 95450

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=449

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970, the Commander’s House is an excellent and rare example of Russian log architecture in the United States. The log house dates to 1836 or earlier. Fort Ross, a fur and agricultural settlement, was established by the Russian American Company in 1812.

Donner Memorial State Park

12593 Donner Pass Road,

Truckee, CA 96161

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=503

The site of the infamous Donner Party Camp was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961 for its significance in the settlement of the West.

A wagon train bound for California became stranded in the mountains in the winter of 1846/1847. After a four-month ordeal, only 47 of 89 members survived.

Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park

9980 Greenback Lane,

Folsom, CA 95630

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=501

Designated in 1981, the Folsom Powerhouse provided the first long distance transmission of electric power in 1895.

Jack London State Historic Park

2400 London Ranch Road,

Glen Ellen, CA 95442

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=478

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962, author Jack London’s Wolf House (1913), his wife Charmain’s House of Happy Walls (1919) and their graves are at London’s Beauty Ranch. London was the popular author of Call of the Wild (1903), The Sea Wolf (1904) and White Fang (1906).

Jose Castro House, San Juan Bautista State Historic Park

Second Street and Washington Street,

San Juan Bautista, CA 95045

https://ohp.parks.ca.gov/ListedResources/Detail/179

Designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1970. Completed in 1841, it is one of the best examples of Monterey Colonial architecture.

Locke Boarding House

13916 Main St.,

Walnut Grove, CA 95690

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=24343

Locke Boarding House in the Locke Historic District, a Chinese-American Community established in 1915, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1990. Locke is the largest, most intact surviving example of an historic rural Chinese-American community in the U.S.

Pony Express Terminal/BF Hastings Building, Old Sacramento State Historic Park

111 I St.,

Sacramento, CA 95814

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=497

The BF Hastings Building was the western terminus of the Pony Express from April 1860 to March 1861. Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961, it also housed the State Supreme Court and Wells, Fargo and Company. The two-story brick building was constructed after the devastating 1852 fire which destroyed most of the Sacramento business district.

Sonoma State Historic Park

20 E. Spain St #5729,

Sonoma, CA 95476

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=479

The site of the raising of the Bear Flag during the revolt of 1846, Sonoma Plaza was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960 and consists of 12 one- and two-story buildings from the Mexican Period.

Sutter’s Mill was a sawmill owned by 19th-century pioneer John Sutter in partnership with James W. Marshall. It was located in Coloma, California, at the bank of the South Fork American River. Sutter’s Mill is most famous for its association with the California Gold Rush. Photo Visit California.

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

2701 L St.,

Sacramento, CA 95816

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=485

Sutter’s Fort represents the first pioneer settlement in Sacramento and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961.

US Custom House, Monterey State Historic Park

1 Custom House Plaza,

Monterey, CA 93940

One of the oldest buildings in California it was one of the first historic sites to be designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960. The Mexican government constructed the two-story adobe building in 1827 to collect custom duties.

US Immigration Station, Angel Island State Park

VHCF+3C Tiburon Belvedere,

Tiburon, CA 94920

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=468

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1997, it was the primary West Coast portal for immigrants to enter the United States from 1910 to 1940.

Artwork at the Watts Towers built by Italian immigrant construction worker Sabato Rodia in his spare time over a period of 33 years, from 1921 to 1954. Photo Visit California.

Watts Towers of Simon Rodia State Historic Park

1727 E 107th St.,

Los Angeles, CA 90002

www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=613

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1990 as an important work of folk art, both sculpture and architecture, Watts Towers were created by Italian immigrant Simon Rodia over a period of 33 years.