Innovation Show Choir to host Eisner Intergenerational Choir

News release

The Innovation Show Choir will host a special rehearsal at its studio at the Westfield Valencia Town Center from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, joined by the Eisner Intergenerational Choir of Heart of LA as both groups prepare for an upcoming joint concert to be held later this month in Los Angeles.

Lydia A. Saxton, who serves as artistic director for both ensembles, said in a prepared statement that this will be the first time the two choirs have ever performed together. “Each ensemble has been practicing their music for many weeks at their separate rehearsals and will now come together as one large choir to rehearse for this concert.”

Saxton added that this concert will be particularly special since “several members of the EIC happen to be parents of some of the members of the ISC. For this reason, we have chosen these parents and their children to sing duets together in a section of one of the songs, making this a true ‘family affair’ as well as an intergenerational one.”

The Innovation Show Choir is composed of 27 children, chosen by audition, and ranging in age from 8 to 18. The ISC has served Santa Clarita and the surrounding valleys with free community performances, outreach events and training programs for the past five years. The ISC is the flagship ensemble for the nonprofit Santa Clarita Music and Dance Collaborative Inc.

The Eisner Intergenerational Choir boasts a membership of 32 singers, ranging in age from 14 to 74. This is the inaugural year for the group, a performing ensemble of Heart of LA’s Eisner Intergenerational Music Program, whose first concert in December in Los Angeles was met with critical acclaim.

The upcoming concert, the Intergenerational Music Showcase, is funded by the Eisner Foundation, and will be held at the The Ezralow Family Outdoor Pavilion at the Heart of LA Arts and Recreation Center on Sunday, April 23. The free event will also include performances by the Eisner Intergenerational Big Band and the Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra. Free tickets and more information can be found at bit.ly/43oilvw.