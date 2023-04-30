Make it a Memorable Mother’s Day 

By Michele E. Buttelman

In 1914 President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. This year’s celebration of mothers and motherhood will be on Sunday, May 14.

It’s time to start planning for a memorable Mother’s Day. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted more and more people are venturing out to restaurants and other venues.

Taking mom out for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner has long been a favorite tradition for many Santa Clarita Valley families.

However, not everything has returned to normal, some of my favorite Mother’s Day venues have closed, like the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant in Van Nuys which closed in 2022.

Other venues have experienced ongoing staff shortages which may impact special dining days, like Mother’s Day.

One option is to find a Mother’s Day brunch that takes reservations and get your name on the list early. Many restaurants are moving to online reservations, so check the restaurant website for options. A few places in the SCV to try for Mother’s Day brunch, breakfast, lunch or dinner include:

The Sturt Haaga Gallery at Descanso Gardens hosts an exhibit on loan from Scripps College, “SHIKI: The Four Seasons in Japanese Art.” Photo Descanso Gardens.

Salt Creek Grille

24415 Town Center Drive #115,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 222-9999

Wolf Creek Restaurant

27746 McBean Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91354

www.wolfcreekbrewingco.com

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

(661) 251-4315

Old Town Junction

24275 Main St.,

Old Town Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 702-4888

www.theoldtownjunction.com

The Egg Plantation in Newhall is a popular Mother’s Day brunch spot in the SCV. Photo Egg Plantation.

Egg Plantation

24415 Walnut St.,

Newhall, CA. 91321

(661) 255-8222

http://www.eggplantation.com

Smokehouse on Main

24255 Main St.,

Old Town Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 888-4585

https://smokehouseonmain.com

Marston’s

24011 Newhall Ranch Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 253-9910

Halfway House Cafe

15564 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91390

(661) 251-0102

www.thehalfwayhousecafe.com

Tea Elle C Garden Café

26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #A6/7

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 255-9832

www.theteagardens.com

The national touring company of “Six” will perform a Mother’s Day matinee at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Original Broadway photo by Joan Marcus.

Mother’s Day Matinee

Another fun way to entertain mom on Mother’s Day is to enjoy an afternoon at the theater.

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.broadwayinhollywood.com

“Six” is the perfect Mother’s Day musical. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the “six” wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. 1 p.m. matinee. Tickets are limited, from $61 to $209.

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd,

Hollywood, CA 90028

The home of the annual Academy Awards will present “Hairspray,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy at 1 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Tickets are $45 to $169.

Santa Anita Park offers a special Mother’s Day trackside buffet with reserved seating. Photo Santa Anita Park.

Something Different

Make it a truly memorable Mother’s Day by scheduling a “special event” Mother’s Day for your special mom.

Horse Racing at Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Drive,

Arcadia, CA 91007

https://santaanita.com

One of the best Mother’s Day memories I have is celebrating the day watching horse racing at Santa Anita. Have a special Mother’s Day at the Trackside Dining Mother’s Day Buffet. Enjoy the Santa Anita Buffet from noon to 2 p.m. at your reserved trackside dining table. Tickets also include admission, program and general parking. Tickets are $70 a person, $40 per child. Tickets are available online.

Descanso Gardens in La Canada is a beautiful place to take mom in the spring. Photo Descanso Gardens.

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive,

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 949-4200

www.descansogardens.org

Take mom for a stroll among the beautiful blooms at Descanso Gardens, one of the most exquisite venues to explore in the spring. Dine at The Kitchen at Descanso Café. Visit the Sturt Haaga Gallery at Descanso Gardens, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Free with admission. The current exhibit, on loan from Scripps College is “SHIKI: The Four Seasons in Japanese Art.” The exhibit features poetry, artwork and artifacts that illustrating the importance of nature in the everyday lives of the Japanese.

Tickets to view the gardens are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and $5 for children.

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.,

Topanga, CA 90290

Enjoy “MOMentum Place,” the “annual Mother’s Day extravaganza” at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. “MOMentum Place” brings together modern dance, aerial acts, juggling and performance art. Mother’s Day Brunch is noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by the performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for students with ID and $15 for children 12 and under.

Dodgers Home Game

1000 Vin Scully Ave.,

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Dodgers.com

If mom is a Dodgers fan, take her out to the ballgame. The Dodgers will be playing the San Diego Padres at 1 p.m. on Mother’s Day. In addition, Kids Run the Bases after the game. A special giveaway, a Mother’s Day picture frame, will also be given to attendees. Tickets are from $51 to $400.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 E. Arrow Highway,

Irwindale, CA 91706

On Mother’s Day take mom to visit a reenactment of a 1580s English market faire. Wander through Port Deptford, a waterfront town from Elizabethan-era England, and meet Queen Elizabeth I. Enjoying jousting tournaments and roasted meat. Enjoy comedians, music and other stage shows. Watch ladies dance around the maypole. Hours: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tickets are $42 for adults and $37 for seniors 62+ (Box Office only). Children 5-12 are $21. There is a $12 entry fee to the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Murder Mystery Mother’s Day Dinner

Saturday, May 13 at Le Chene French Cuisine

6:30 p.m. Cocktails and Registration

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Dinner and Show

Enjoy dinner and a murder for Mother’s Day. Tickets are $100 per person.

Reservations and info: https://lechene.com/event/mothers-day-2023-murder-mystery-dinner-theater-at-le-chene or call (661) 251-4315.