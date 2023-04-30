Make it a Memorable Mother’s Day 

By Michele E. Buttelman
In 1914 President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. This year’s celebration of mothers and motherhood will be on Sunday, May 14.
It’s time to start planning for a memorable Mother’s Day. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted more and more people are venturing out to restaurants and other venues.
Taking mom out for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner has long been a favorite tradition for many Santa Clarita Valley families.
However, not everything has returned to normal, some of my favorite Mother’s Day venues have closed, like the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant in Van Nuys which closed in 2022.
Other venues have experienced ongoing staff shortages which may impact special dining days, like Mother’s Day.
One option is to find a Mother’s Day brunch that takes reservations and get your name on the list early. Many restaurants are moving to online reservations, so check the restaurant website for options. A few places in the SCV to try for Mother’s Day brunch, breakfast, lunch or dinner include:
Salt Creek Grille
24415 Town Center Drive #115,
Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 222-9999
Wolf Creek Restaurant
27746 McBean Parkway,
Valencia, CA 91354
www.wolfcreekbrewingco.com
Le Chene French Cuisine
12625 Sierra Highway,
Santa Clarita, CA 91390
(661) 251-4315
Old Town Junction
24275 Main St.,
Old Town Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 702-4888
www.theoldtownjunction.com
Egg Plantation
24415 Walnut St.,
Newhall, CA. 91321
(661) 255-8222
Smokehouse on Main
24255 Main St.,
Old Town Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 888-4585
Marston’s
24011 Newhall Ranch Road,
Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 253-9910
Halfway House Cafe
15564 Sierra Highway,
Canyon Country, CA 91390
(661) 251-0102
www.thehalfwayhousecafe.com
Tea Elle C Garden Café
26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #A6/7
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
(661) 255-9832
www.theteagardens.com
Mother’s Day Matinee
Another fun way to entertain mom on Mother’s Day is to enjoy an afternoon at the theater.
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90028
www.broadwayinhollywood.com
“Six” is the perfect Mother’s Day musical. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the “six” wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. 1 p.m. matinee. Tickets are limited, from $61 to $209.
Dolby Theatre
6801 Hollywood Blvd,
Hollywood, CA 90028
The home of the annual Academy Awards will present “Hairspray,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy at 1 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Tickets are $45 to $169.
Something Different
Make it a truly memorable Mother’s Day by scheduling a “special event” Mother’s Day for your special mom.
Horse Racing at Santa Anita Park
285 W Huntington Drive,
Arcadia, CA 91007
One of the best Mother’s Day memories I have is celebrating the day watching horse racing at Santa Anita. Have a special Mother’s Day at the Trackside Dining Mother’s Day Buffet. Enjoy the Santa Anita Buffet from noon to 2 p.m. at your reserved trackside dining table. Tickets also include admission, program and general parking. Tickets are $70 a person, $40 per child. Tickets are available online.
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive,
La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
(818) 949-4200
www.descansogardens.org
Take mom for a stroll among the beautiful blooms at Descanso Gardens, one of the most exquisite venues to explore in the spring. Dine at The Kitchen at Descanso Café. Visit the Sturt Haaga Gallery at Descanso Gardens, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Free with admission. The current exhibit, on loan from Scripps College is “SHIKI: The Four Seasons in Japanese Art.” The exhibit features poetry, artwork and artifacts that illustrating the importance of nature in the everyday lives of the Japanese.
Tickets to view the gardens are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and $5 for children.
Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.,
Topanga, CA 90290
Enjoy “MOMentum Place,” the “annual Mother’s Day extravaganza” at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. “MOMentum Place” brings together modern dance, aerial acts, juggling and performance art. Mother’s Day Brunch is noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by the performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for students with ID and $15 for children 12 and under.
Dodgers Home Game
1000 Vin Scully Ave.,
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Dodgers.com
If mom is a Dodgers fan, take her out to the ballgame. The Dodgers will be playing the San Diego Padres at 1 p.m. on Mother’s Day. In addition, Kids Run the Bases after the game. A special giveaway, a Mother’s Day picture frame, will also be given to attendees. Tickets are from $51 to $400.
The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire
Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
15501 E. Arrow Highway,
Irwindale, CA 91706
On Mother’s Day take mom to visit a reenactment of a 1580s English market faire. Wander through Port Deptford, a waterfront town from Elizabethan-era England, and meet Queen Elizabeth I. Enjoying jousting tournaments and roasted meat. Enjoy comedians, music and other stage shows. Watch ladies dance around the maypole. Hours: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tickets are $42 for adults and $37 for seniors 62+ (Box Office only). Children 5-12 are $21. There is a $12 entry fee to the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.
Murder Mystery Mother’s Day Dinner
Saturday, May 13 at Le Chene French Cuisine
6:30 p.m. Cocktails and Registration
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Dinner and Show
Enjoy dinner and a murder for Mother’s Day. Tickets are $100 per person.
Reservations and info: https://lechene.com/event/mothers-day-2023-murder-mystery-dinner-theater-at-le-chene or call (661) 251-4315.