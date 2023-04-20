Rob Kerchner | A Double Political Standard

Q: When a politician pays blackmail to a mistress, is it “for the purpose of influencing an election” — and so “must” be paid with campaign funds? Or is it a “personal use” — and so “cannot” be paid with campaign funds?

A: Is the politician a Republican or a Democrat, and which did they do?

Follow-up Q: Are Ukrainian quid pro quos OK for American leaders? How about mishandling classified documents? Questioning election results? Encouraging rioters and would-be assassins? Profiting from political office?

A: Same answer.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia