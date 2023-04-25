Sara Dermer | A Voice for the Oceans

As a person born and raised in Los Angeles, I have a special connection to our water. I have fond memories swimming in the oceans with my siblings, squinting our eyes against the horizon hoping for a glimpse of a dolphin jumping through the sunset. The older I got the more I learned about how many of California’s marine animals are under threat from overfishing and oil drilling. It’s saddening to think about how many animals are in danger simply because corporations cannot stop encroaching on their space. Only 9% of the waters here in California are protected. We need more ocean conservation to defend those animals from harm. Protect our oceans, protect our animals, protect the childhoods that deserve to be experienced on a beautiful planet.

Sara Dermer

Reseda