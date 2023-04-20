Valencia and Hart tie as Foothill League golf heats up 

There won’t be much of a difference in strokes once the Foothill League boys’ golf season wraps up in a few weeks.

Valencia and Hart showcased that as the two tied with 394 strokes in the third league match of the season on Tuesday at Sand Canyon Country Club.

William Kei led all golfers with a 73-stroke (+1) finish to medal for the West Ranch Wildcats, who finished at 396. Kei jumped to a hot start, going two under on the front nine.

The Vikings were led by Taylor Cotti and Luke Rimkunas after each finished at 77 strokes, while Ethan Cho followed at 78. Rimkunas had the best finish of the day, finishing at an even par on the back nine.

Valencia jumped up at just the right time and coach Robert Waters is starting to see his golfers improve their scores consistently.

“Our stroke total has been lower with each match,” Waters said via email. “We need to take a big step this Thursday in order to stay in the hunt.”

Hart’s Kai Miyata had the second-best finish of the day with 75 strokes (+3). Teammate Nathan Ekins (+5) followed with 79 strokes.

West Ranch, like Valencia, finished with three golfers under 80 strokes. Sean Bramen and Tyler Sonneberg both finished with 79-stroke days.

Charles Bailey led Castaic with 80 strokes. Logan Mangarin led Saugus with 83 strokes, as Tyler Suwansatit led Golden Valley at the same mark.

The top of the Foothill League is tightening up with three league matches to go. Valencia, Hart and West Ranch have seen multiple golfers shine in big moments, while leaders from the other Foothill League schools are shaving strokes from their scores.

League play resumed on Thursday as the teams returned to Sand Canyon for their fourth league match.

“The top end of the league is very balanced and even,” Waters said. “Makes it exciting. The team who makes the least amount of mistakes in this home stretch will be the one who comes out on top. My boys are excited and ready.”