Antiques in the SCV 

What are you looking for?

By Jim Walker

Antique, vintage, retro, collectable: The meanings of these terms are debatable and overlapping, and cover just about anything you’d want that is not brand new. And an “antique store” may sell items in any, or all, of these categories – and maybe some items that are brand new. It’s really about finding what you are looking for, or even something you didn’t know you were looking for. With that in mind, we offer you three local establishments that every collector should visit.

Rooster’s Relics

At age 24, Evan Wosk is the new owner of a revamped and evolving Rooster’s Relics, out on Bouquet Canyon Road, just across from Larc Ranch. And he says, because of his age, people sometimes figure he is an employee and not the owner. However, with his experience working for the previous owner, and his own passion for collecting and selling antiques, he knows what he’s doing. Rooster’s sells antiques, vintage items, and newer yard art. Wosk said he’s gradually cleaning up and organizing what was a pretty crowded lot, and is setting up garage sale-style tables in the back, to help things move – at garage sale-style low prices.

Inside the store, rooms are organized into such categories as military, photography, record albums, bar and more. “I only have one vendor right now,” Wosk said, and that vendor’s sections feature refinished furniture and unique table tops. Wosk also has some vintage clothing, and he proudly displayed a T-shirt commemorating The Signal newspaper’s 75th anniversary (1994), which he picked up at a garage sale.

Wosk said that what really sets his business apart is his affordable and flexible pricing. “You can always make me an offer,” he added.

Rooster’s Relics is open Thursday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – 29757 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390; (661) 877-8241, https://www.roostersrelics.biz/.

Barn & Charm

“Charmingly”-located in a yellow Victorian-style building in Old Town Newhall, Barn & Charm is a slightly different type of antique store, featuring antique and vintage items combined with a lifestyle boutique, and all designed to create an eclectic look. B & C is a collective, now owned by Tina Decker, Kathy Tanabe and Shianne Almanza, who took over the business in June of last year. “We currently have eight vendors,” Decker said. “Everybody rents space, not booths. And we have vintage or handcrafted merchandise coming in every day.” The antique and vintage items are quite varied, and the brand-new items include IOD products, Fusion mineral paints and Lollia perfumes.

Established by Carol Reesha in 2016, Barn & Charm will host a seventh anniversary celebration on May 20. Visit Barn & Charm’s Facebook page for weekly videos that feature the latest available items and other news. B & C also offers numerous workshops, which fill up very fast. So, check in regularly.

Barn & Charm is open Monday through Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – 22700 Lyons Ave., Units A and B, Newhall, CA 91321; (661) 255-5466, https://barnandcharm.com/.

Country Antique Fair Mall

In operation since 1979, the Country Antique Fair Mall is the big boy in town for antiques. It offers 14,000 square feet of collecting wonder, separated into nearly 100 varied vendor “booths,” and so is well worth a visit, even if you are not a collector.

Mac McClure has worked at mall for more than 30 years, and, last month, he and his son Jesse (and their wives) took over full ownership. “We’re more of an antique, retro and vintage shop,” Jesse McClure said. “And we’re very much like an indoor swap meet.”

Jesse noted that most of the vendors have been with the mall for a long time, and most new dealers have been long-time customers. “It’s all about establishing great relationships. We’re in this together. Because of our dealer-first mentality, we had a 98 percent retention rate through the pandemic – even though we were closed.”

Jesse said that one of the largest new segments of his customers is made up of students from Cal Arts and College of the Canyons, who purchase items for their school projects. And he added that CAFM works closely with local productions studios, offering period pieces for rental and sale.

The Country Antique Fair Mall is closed Mondays, but open Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – 21546 Golden Triangle Road, Saugus, CA 91350; (661) 254-1474, https://countryantiquefairmall.com/.