City Cinemas in the Park to debut in June

News release

You can catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita.

City Cinemas in the Park, which will take place once a month from June through October, offers a new way to watch a movie with family and friends in Santa Clarita.

City Cinemas in the Park will feature ample gathering space, allowing attendees to sit back and relax as they enjoy a picnic dinner or a meal from a food truck on-site.

Each movie will have a different start time and location. Food trucks will begin selling at 7 p.m. The following is the 2023 City Cinemas in the Park schedule:

• June 23 — “The Little Rascals” (PG), 8:30 p.m. at Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave.

• July 28 — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG), 8:15 p.m. at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane.

• Aug. 25 — “Back to the Future” (PG), 8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Sept. 22 — “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13), 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

• Oct. 27 — “Hocus Pocus” (PG), 7:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas in the Park series, visit Facebook.com/CityOfSantaClaritaEvents or email [email protected].

###