Four local athletes receive All-CIF honors 

Four local athletes were honored after the Southern Section announced its All-CIF teams for boys’ volleyball on Tuesday.

Hart senior Owen Douphner won Player of the Year in Division 4.

Douphner led the Indians to five straight victories during their CIF run, in which he tallied 156 kills in 19 sets of play. The outside hitter was also a force at the end line, where his big jump serve consistently kept opposing teams out of system.

Hart captain Owen Douphner (10) digs a serve in the third set of the CIF Southern Section Division IV boys volleyball championship game against El Dorado at Cerritos College on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Indians swept the Golden Hawks in three sets to win the programs first CIF title. Chris Torres/The Signal

The outside hitter now adds a Foothill League and CIF Player of the Year award on his resume as he heads off to CSUN men’s volleyball.

Hart seniors Isaac Kim and Hank Kaufman received first-team honors. Kaufman added another huge swing when hitting and serving, and stepped up in several situations to push the Indians to victory.

Kim put the team first this season and started at libero after playing outside last season. The libero anchored the back row and also added a crafty float serve to the team’s loaded arsenal.

Hart’s Loy Mueller was also named CIF Coach of the Year.

Trinity junior Jed Browning also picked up first-team honors in Division 6. Browning, an outside hitter, led the Knights to the CIF quarterfinals in the program’s second year. The junior did it all for Trinity, showcasing skills with hitting, passing and serving.

Browning is the only selection who will return to his team in 2024.