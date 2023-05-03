Plasschaert ends high school career with a bomb 

Saugus senior Zach Plasschaert is headed off to Arizona on a good note. The Centurions’ baseball team knew it wouldn’t be playing in the postseason weeks ago. However, the team kept competing and Plasschaert fired off a three-run, go-ahead home run in his final high school at-bat to beat the Canyon Cowboys.

This was the second straight year Plasschaert ended the regular season with a go-ahead homer, his fifth dinger of the year.

“It was definitely an awesome moment,” Plasschaert said in a phone interview. “I was seeing the ball well all game and knew I had to come through for the guys in that close game. It was great to go out on a high note like that.”

The Saugus right fielder finished the season strong, going 3-for-4 in his varsity finale.

The senior joked with his teammates and coach before his at-bat that he’d hit one out of the yard, even telling his teammates to have their camera ready.

“Right before that at-bat, I actually told coach (Carl) Grissom and a few of the guys that I was going to hit one out,” Plasschaert said. “So, it was awesome to come through for them, one last time.”

Saugus won the game, 6-4, and finished the year with a season sweep of the Cowboys. The Cents will now graduate 12 seniors. Plasschaert will adjust to not playing with some of his closest friends but is still excited for the future of his program.

“I’m super excited to see the future of the program and what’s in store for them,” Plasschaert said. “I think next year’s squad is going to be great with a few of those younger guys getting their chances. It’s gonna be fun to watch. James Frias, Parker Allman, Derek Hughes, Matt Carta and a few other guys getting their full time is going to be great for the program and allow them to develop.”

Plasschaert will gear up for Arizona Wildcat baseball over summer, where he’ll compete for the starting first baseman position.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the next chapters of my life,” Plasschaert said. “The coaching staff at Arizona has been great to me and I cannot wait to play under them. I have already gotten to know a few of the guys on the team and I can’t wait to share the field with them. I’m ready to get to work and the tough road ahead, and I can’t thank the people here who have helped get me to where I am today enough.”

The future Wildcat has stated he’s a loyal person so he’ll likely still be around the Centurion baseball field when he can be. Plasschaert will also be there when he’s needed down the line, should his name and number go up on the outfield wall among the other Saugus greats.