Saugus hosts spring signing day 

Saugus hosted its spring signing day for its prestigious 2023 senior class on Wednesday.

Centurions from sports from every season gathered to sign their letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.

CIF Player of the Year Milani Lee will continue her volleyball career at Long Beach State.

Lee will take her talents at the setter position to one of the most prestigious volleyball programs in the country.

Saugus swimmer Bella Fisco is heading to Ohio State. Fisco holds several school records, etching her name in the Centurion record books alongside U.S. Olympic swimmer Abbey Weitzeil.

Swimmer Bella Fisco signs her letter of intent to Ohio State. Photo Courtesy of Saugus Athletics.

Softball coach Amanda Clark will send another pair off to college. Senior Madison Campeau will play at Iona while Sami Stadtlander heads to George Fox.

“Maddie and Sami have excelled on and off the field these last four years,” Clark said in a phone interview. “They have developed into two of the best athletes in our area and both have GPAs above 4.0. We are very proud that these two represent our school and our program. We wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors. It’s been an honor to be their coach and I’m excited to watch them play in college at the next level.”

Saugus lacrosse graduated its first round of multiple seniors who have been with the program since their freshman years. Goalie Marie Morcos signed her letter of intent to play at Siena Heights while Madyson Nuttall will head to the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Senior Maggie Homa will continue her cheer career at Trevecca Nazarene.

Zach Plasschaert is heading to Arizona to join Wildcats baseball. Plasschaert will graduate from Saugus as a lifetime .339 hitter.

Lenox Lavallee will continue his basketball career at Life Pacific, where he’ll bring strong perimeter shooting to the Warriors.

One of the valley’s best distance runners, Jacob Fredericks, will stay local and run collegiately at The Master’s University, where he’ll reunite with his sister, Golden State Athletic Conference 5,000- and 10,000-meter run champ, Hannah Fredericks.

Jacob Fredericks signs his letter of intent to run collegiately for The Master’s University. Photo Courtesy of Saugus Athletics.

“Jacob is very excited for the opportunity to run at the next level,” Saugus track coach Kevin Berns said in a phone interview. “He is grateful for the opportunity to continue his running career at Master’s University and reunite with his sister Hannah.”

Centurion goalkeeper Hunter Maiden will continue his soccer career at Trine.

Lastly, senior defender Ryan Hall will join the BYU men’s lacrosse program.

Saugus athletic director George Lopata announced the group throughout the ceremony and is excited for the future of his senior Centurions.

“The Saugus High School athletic community is extremely proud of all of the student athletes that will be following their dreams and playing their respective sports at the next level,” Lopata said in a phone interview. “We wish them the best of luck. What these student athletes have accomplished is something that they should be extremely proud of.”