Brian Richards | Blatant Lies in Commentary

How can you let Gary Horton publish such blatant lies? He wrote the following: “A white Christian nationalist shooter” (commentary, May 10).

First, his name was Mauricio Garcia. His parents didn’t speak English. I suppose to Gary, if a Hispanic person doesn’t fit his leftist narrative, he must be white. Also, in reading several articles I found nothing about his religious affiliation. There are reports of him following Nazism, but nothing about his religious views.

I guess I find it appalling that Gary would trash an entire race and an entire religion to make his points. When did being white and being Christian become a pejorative? You shouldn’t have to lie if your argument is convincing.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch