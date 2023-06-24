Denise Lite | July 4: A Time for American Pride

As we approach the Fourth of July 10 days from now, we should all be proud to celebrate this important day in American history. The Fourth of July is not just a date on the calendar; it represents the very essence of our nation and the principles we hold dear.

We celebrate as an act of remembrance.

The Fourth of July commemorates when our forefathers declared independence from British rule in 1776. This courageous act set the stage for the birth of a new nation founded on liberty and individual freedom. As Americans, we cherish our independence and celebrate our freedom to govern ourselves by shaping our destiny through democratic processes.

Patriotism is remembering the sacrifice made for the freedoms we enjoy today. Not many people are willing to put themselves at death’s door to protect others or fight tyranny. We owe it to the brave Americans who paid the ultimate price to remember them daily, not just on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day.

President Ronald Reagan warned Americans about our freedom by reminding us all, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

The Fourth of July reminds us of the power of unity. It serves as a powerful symbol of our shared values, ideals and beliefs that transcend our differences. On this day, we come together as a nation to celebrate the unity that binds us, recognizing that our strength lies in our diversity. It is a time to appreciate the vibrant, rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds and traditions that make America a vibrant and inclusive society.

The Fourth of July reinforces our resiliency. The history of the United States is a powerful testament to the unyielding resilience of its people. We have faced numerous challenges throughout the centuries, including wars, economic crises, terrorist attacks, a pandemic and social struggles. Yet, time and time again, we have collectively shown our ability to overcome adversity and emerge stronger. The Fourth of July is an occasion to celebrate our progress as a nation and reflect on our collective ability and determination to face future challenges with resolve.

The Fourth of July celebrates our national identity. Our nation was built upon a set of values that define who we are as Americans. These values include equality, justice, opportunity and the pursuit of happiness. No one was ever promised equal outcomes; they were promised equal opportunity. The Fourth of July is a day to reflect on our progress in upholding these values while acknowledging the work that remains to be done to create an even more perfect union.

It is an opportunity to recommit ourselves and our families to the principles that make America exceptional.

Finally, patriotism must be year-round and serve as a reminder to strive for improvement while serving the greater good. That’s right, patriotism is a verb. It’s an action item, not merely a sentiment expressed in parades or holiday displays. Patriotism is what each of us does to help leave our community better than we found it. It is teachers shaping young minds; it is law enforcement keeping us all safe; it is volunteers helping our seniors and parents raising productive members of society who will grow into valuable members of the community.

So, let us celebrate the Fourth of July with pride, gratitude and a renewed sense of unity as we mark this national holiday.

Happy Fourth of July!

Denise Lite is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.