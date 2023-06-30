Diane Zimmerman | Something Fun to Do

Try and find a printed U.S. bill that is dated after 2017. I can’t find one in any denomination.

If you find one, good for you. No further action needed by you. Except, you may want to write a rebuttal to this letter.

Anyhow, to see how many bills of each denomination were printed in each year after 2017, take the following steps.

Go to website, federalreserve.gov/monetary policy.

From HOME page , in order, click on: Payment Systems; Currency and Coin Services; Currency Print Order; Currency Print Order Archive.

Enter the year you are interested in.

I went in to each year 2017 through 2023.

See if you are as bewildered as I, and many of my friends are. We looked through what we had on hand. A couple of them own businesses and checked for several days. Many of us are checking with others, etc. So far no one has been able to find a single bill of any denomination dated after 2017.

Hmmm? Maybe your local bank could provide some insight?

P.S. I am SURE (tongue in cheek) there is a good explanation.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita