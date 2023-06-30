Diane Zimmerman | Something Fun to Do

Try and find a printed U.S. bill that is dated after 2017. I can’t find one in any denomination.
If you find one, good for you. No further action needed by you. Except, you may want to write a rebuttal to this letter.
Anyhow, to see how many bills of each denomination were printed in each year after 2017, take the following steps.
Go to website, federalreserve.gov/monetary policy.
From HOME page , in order, click on: Payment Systems; Currency and Coin Services; Currency Print Order; Currency Print Order Archive.
Enter the year you are interested in.
I went in to each year 2017 through 2023.
See if you are as bewildered as I, and many of my friends are. We looked through what we had on hand. A couple of them own businesses and checked for several days. Many of us are checking with others, etc. So far no one has been able to find a single bill of any denomination dated after 2017.
Hmmm? Maybe your local bank could provide some insight?
P.S. I am SURE (tongue in cheek) there is a good explanation.
Diane Zimmerman
Santa Clarita