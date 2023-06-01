‘Fantasy’ art exhibit launches at City Hall

News release

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibition, “Fantasy,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The art exhibit is on display and open to the public until Sept. 15.

“Fantasy” brings together a group of artistic creatives to showcase their original interpretations of the fantastical. Artists have blended historical sources with creative imagination throughout history to provide glimpses into illusionary and transcendental worlds. “Fantasy” showcases the artists’ creative depictions of otherworldly stories, fairytales, myths and legends.

The community is invited to explore the magical elements of art and create their own interpretations of the scenes and stories told in this exhibition.

You can join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork with the artists themselves on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. Light refreshments will be available and live music will be provided by Manak Khamvongsa throughout the evening.

To learn more about “Fantasy” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].