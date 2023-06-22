Fantasy author, podcast host coming to SCV

News release

The Open Book, in Canyon Country, is scheduled to host the podcast, “Most Writers Are Fans,” on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m. The podcast is hosted by fantasy author Terry Bartley and describes itself as a podcast that explores the intersection between writing and fandom.

“I love hearing about why someone decides to get into a creative profession and what things inspired them along the way,” Bartley said in a prepared statement.

In each episode, Bartley interviews a writer, and he says he uses the word writer very broadly. The show has featured fiction writers, poets, stand-up comedians, musicians and game designers. This episode will feature the pop singer/songwriter Olen.

“I’m really excited to get to talk to Olen about what got them into this. I think the most interesting thing about writers is that we all decided one day that we had a story to tell,” Bartley said in the release. “I want to hear why he feels like he needs to tell it.”

Olen is an indie pop musician, formerly of the indie pop duo Armors. He writes lyrics about personal experiences, including mental health, insecurities and a crush on a barista. He has toured with the bands Aly+AJ and Sub-Radio.

Bartley says he is touring across the country for more than to promote his podcast. His debut book is also coming out this summer. “Tyranny of the Fey “is a collection of short stories set in a connected fantasy world.

“This feels like a long time coming. I’ve been writing for about five years now,” Bartley said. “I can’t wait to be able to talk to people about these characters that have been living in my head for so long.”

“Most Writers Are Fans” is available on any podcast streaming platform. “Tyranny of the Fey” is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook. It can be pre-ordered online or at most independent bookstores. “Tyranny of the Fey” is scheduled for release on Aug. 15. The Open Book is located at 19188 Soledad Canyon Road.