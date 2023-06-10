Hart’s Douphner named All-American 

Senior Owen Douphner has picked up plenty of hardware in his senior year.

Hart High School’s outside hitter had already earned CIF and Foothill League Player of the Year awards, marking him as one of the best in Southern California. On Wednesday, Douphner’s recognition expanded to the national scale as he was named an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The senior was named to the AVCA second team with nine of the best players from around the country.

The All-American was the driving force for Hart’s Foothill League and CIF Division 4 championships. Douphner finished with 534 kills, 48 blocks and 68 aces with a 19.1 ace percentage. All were team highs.

The Hart alumnus is on the right path and becomes the first Santa Clarita Valley native All-American since former Valencia Viking, current Team USA opposite hitter Kyle Ensing.

Hart coach Loy Mueller was thrilled for his star to take home yet another honor this season.

“I’m really excited for Owen and proud of him,” Mueller wrote via text message. “He’s one of those athletes that is constantly trying to learn, grow and improve. His accolades only show part of the talent that he really has.”

Douphner will now join the CSUN men’s volleyball team alongside Hart teammate Hank Kaufman. The All-American will transition to his natural position of setter in college. Opposing teams will be in for a big surprise if they let the Matador setter get an open swing on the net.

Mueller is excited for the future of his former players and believes this may just be the beginning of Douphner’s volleyball journey.

“I’ve never coached an athlete that is so talented, and so dedicated to what he does,” Mueller wrote. “Whether it was a warmup drill or match point in a high-pressure situation, he took on every challenge with confidence. I think this is only the beginning of his story as an elite athlete”