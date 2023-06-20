Maria Wright | Pride Month Letter Appalling

I am appalled at the letter to the editor (June 9) by Diane Zimmerman.

“And, please, do not put transgender in the same category as gay, lesbian, bisexual or queer.”

“The vast majority of us, if we judge at all, judge people by their actions and treatment of others, not by their gender, race or ethnicity.”

These two quotes are in the same letter.

The attack on transgender people is despicable. So, in her mind, it’s OK to be gay or lesbian but God forbid someone is transgender. Of course, the “I’m accepting of the gay or lesbian community because I have my one token friend” is laughable. And the gall of singling out the transgender community while saying we judge people by their actions and treatment of others not by their gender, race or ethnicity, in the same breath, just goes to show the hypocrisy of it all.

She attacks the celebration of Pride Month, but if there was an inkling of research done, we celebrate a bunch of observances each month. This particular one just happens to get more publicity/attention. It obviously plays well with the conservative narrative/talking point. I guess since she is not of African American descent, we should not celebrate Black History Month, either, because we don’t devote an entire month to Caucasians.

As far as the reference to sex education in schools. I am now in my sixth decade of life. I was taught sex education in my school in the fifth grade. Sex education has been taught in schools for decades. This is not a new plan by the deep state to corrupt anyone’s mind. In fact, my parents had a hard time expressing this subject to me so I am grateful that I had some sort of inkling what will happen to my body in the future. By the way, every child reaches puberty at a different age. I know several people who reached puberty at the age of 8-9.

As far as picking the school of your choice or home schooling, no one is stopping that alternative. Again, I know several people who were home schooled. I went to a parochial school and frankly hated it. Talk about abuse. In the sixth grade, I had a nun who witnessed a boy punch me straight in the chest and did NOTHING to stop it. In fact, she had a smirk on her face when it happened almost like she felt it was warranted. Nothing warrants that kind of behavior.

So, I guess the non-government school didn’t work quite the way Ms. Zimmerman envisions it.

Maria Wright

Valencia