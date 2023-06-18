Rick Barker | Concealed-Carry Myths

In re: Gary Horton, “Only Sanity Will Stop Gun Slaughter,” May 10.

For the record, Mr. Horton, that mall in Texas does not allow weapons to be carried on their property even if the person has a Texas concealed carry permit, so none of the non-law enforcement people who were present could use a firearm they didn’t have on them because, unlike the “criminal,” they were obeying the law — which by definition, CRIMINALS don’t do!

As I have stated in previous letters on here, and what I would assume is fairly easy to understand, laws are “after-the-fact” instruments designed to proscribe a penalty for a crime that has already been committed by the person who chose to ignore it.

Rick Barker

Valencia