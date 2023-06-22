SCV stars out at Reds/Rockies game  

Hart High School alumnus Trenton Irwin expanded his sports world on Wednesday after throwing out the first pitch for the Cincinnati Reds’ third game with the visiting Colorado Rockies.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver’s pitch was a few feet outside of the strike zone but Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was still able to make the grab.

West Ranch High School grad Jake Bird made the start for the Rockies. Bird, a reliever, threw for two innings in the second start of his career, where he allowed just two hits and no runs.

Brian Serven (left) and Jake Bird. Photo Courtesy of the Bird Family.

Bird has allowed just one run in his last 5.2 innings on the bump.

Cincinnati later prevailed as Reds right fielder Jake Fraley hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth that secured the 5-3 win and sweep of Colorado. The Reds have now won 11 straight games and have shot up to first place in the National League Central.

Santa Clarita native Hunter Greene is on the 15-day injured list but will return in early July for the Reds.

Irwin is back in Cincinnati for mini-camp and gearing up for his fifth season with the Bengals. The former Indian shot onto the NFL map last season after his breakout season with 15 receptions for 231 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, most of which came in a six-week span.

The Hart alumnus has been part of two straight AFC North Division titles and arguably the best receiver corps in the NFL.

Irwin will suit up again alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd on Sept. 10 for the Bengals’ week one matchup with the hosting Cleveland Browns.

Bird and the Rockies will get Thursday off and look to regroup at home during a weekend series with the Anaheim Angels.