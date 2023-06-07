Steven H. Baron | City Should Abandon Dodger Day

The following is a copy of a letter sent to all five members of the Santa Clarita City Council.

I request that the Santa Clarita City Council renounce any association of the city with Santa Clarita Dodger Day, June 17, because the L.A, Dodgers on their annual “pride” night have invited and are honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag performers who dress as Catholic nuns and mock the Catholic faith.

The Santa Clarita community has repeatedly heard from council members their renunciation of bigotry. SPI is a bigoted group and should no more be tolerated than the KKK or neo-Nazis. If the council was informed that the Dodgers were honoring the KKK or a neo-Nazi group, I suspect the council would renounce any association with the Dodgers faster than I could utter the names of the five council members.

I expect the council to do the right and honorable action on behalf of its constituents: Renounce any association of the city with Santa Clarita Dodger Day for this year and future years and send a letter to Dodger management that this city does not tolerate and will not associate with any entity that promotes hatred and disrespect.

Steven H. Baron

Newhall