Sweeten Up Family Favs with Fresh Fruit 

When your family’s favorite dishes inevitably grow tired, a touch of sweetness may be all you need to freshen up the flavor of classic recipes. Keep tried-and-true dinners on the table with a simple addition that complements the tastes you know and love: fresh fruit.

With its craveable texture and crunch, balanced sweetness and beautiful golden red color, an option like Envy Apples can be enjoyed as part of delicious meals. While they’re often best served fresh or paired with cheese boards, sandwiches or mocktails, their sweetness also plays up when combined with pasta, shrimp, Parmesan, toasted almonds and more in this Apples and Pesto Farfalle.

To change up Taco Tuesday, bite into these Crisp Apple Tacos and believe in the uplifting aroma and flavor of apples as an invitation to savor those small moments around the family table. It can be your ultimate apple experience and introduce loved ones to new ways to rethink their favorite weekly meals.

Plus, because Envy Apple slices naturally stay white longer than other varieties, they maintain their beauty while you cook so finished dishes look as delicious as they taste.

To find more ways to sweeten up family meals, visit EnvyApple.com. (Family Features)

Crisp Apple Tacos

2 Envy Apples

1/2 pound pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 rosemary sprigs

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded green cabbage

4 tablespoons honey

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon white vinegar

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

12 tortillas

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 lime, cut into wedges

Slice half of one apple into thick wedges; reserve. Slice remaining half into thin sticks; reserve. Slice second apple into thin wedges; reserve.

Cut pork crosswise into 1-inch round medallions. Coat pork medallions with olive oil, salt and pepper then add to saucepan over medium heat. Add thick apple wedges to saucepan.

Add rosemary to saucepan and cook 2-3 minutes. Flip pork and cook 2-3 minutes until pork is slightly golden and cooked through.

Let pork rest 3 minutes then slice into strips.

In serving bowl, toss thin apple sticks, carrots, red cabbage and green cabbage. Mix honey, mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Mix dressing and cabbage; refrigerate at least 1 hour prior to serving.

Top tortillas with pork, slaw, sour cream and squeezes of lime. Top with thin apple wedges.

Apples and Pesto Farfalle

1 pound farfalle pasta

3 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus additional for cooking pasta, divided

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus additional for cooking pasta, to taste, divided

1 bunch parsley leaves

1 cup toasted almonds

1 cup shredded Parmesan

2 tablespoons lemon juice

30 turns fresh cracked pepper

2 cups cooked peas

2 Envy Apples, diced

1 bunch chives, thinly sliced

1 block Parmesan

20 shrimp

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse pepper

Cook pasta in salted boiling water until just tender. Drain and toss gently with olive oil, to taste, then set aside.

In food processor, pulse parsley leaves, almonds, shredded Parmesan, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, lemon juice and cracked pepper. Once pulsed, turn processor on high and drizzle in 1/3 cup olive oil until well incorporated.

Toss pasta with fresh pesto until well coated. Fold in peas, apples and chives. Using peeler, shave thin slices off Parmesan block over pasta for garnish.

Preheat grill or grill pan over high heat.

Toss shrimp in canola oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and coarse pepper. Grill 2 minutes on each side, or until charred slightly. Spread evenly over pasta and serve.