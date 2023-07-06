Denise Lite | We Have a New Word

Over the last 20 years, I have searched for the perfect label that best describes what I have witnessed with our government and society. I have never been able to find a word that precisely fit — until now. The word is INEPTOCRACY, and it is defined as follows: “a system of government where the least capable of leading are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.”

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita